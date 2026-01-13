Debbie Harry, Kate Pierson to perform at annual Tibet House Benefit Concert

(L-R) Singers Debbie Harry of Blondie and Kate Pierson of The B-52's perform during the 34th Annual John Lennon Tribute Benefit Concert at Symphony Space on December 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)

Blondie's Debbie Harry and The B-52s' Kate Pierson are among the artists set to perform at the 39th annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert, taking place March 3 at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Musicians Philip Glass and Laurie Anderson will once again serve as the night's artistic directors, with Patti Smith Group's Tony Shanahan serving as musical director.

Anderson and the Philip Glass Ensemble are also part of the lineup, along with singer/songwriter Allison Russell and others, with more artists to be announced.

Proceeds from the show support Tibet House US, a nonprofit educational institution and cultural embassy founded in 1987 by the Dalai Lama to ensure the survival of the Tibetan civilization.

Over the past almost four decades Tibet House benefit concerts have featured performances by such artists as R.E.M, David Bowie, Carly Simon, Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, Lou Reed, Joan Baez, Jackson Browne, Annie Lennox and more.

Tickets are on sale now.

