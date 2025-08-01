Dead & Co's Grateful Dead 60th anniversary shows are first to feature legal cannabis sales & consumption

If you piled it all up, the amount of marijuana smoked at Grateful Dead and Dead & Company concerts over the years would probably reach from here to the moon. But Deadheads will be indulging legally for the upcoming anniversary shows.

Three Dead & Company shows are taking place at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3 in celebration of 60 years of the Grateful Dead's music. And Pollstar reports that for the first time ever at a Dead & Company show, cannabis will be sold legally. That's due to Grass Lands, an on-site marijuana consumption area that was first introduced at the Outside Lands festival in 2018. Grass Lands will be present at the shows, offering products from a variety of growers, many of them local.

But weed won't be the only organic material on offer during the shows. The Jerry Garcia Foundation will set up a tent in Participation Row, a charity tent village at the concerts, to distribute free organic and non-GMA sunflower seed packets to concertgoers to "promote pollinator preservation."

In a statement, Garcia's wife, Manasha Garcia, said, "Jerry advocated for the preservation of the environment. We hope sharing organic seeds inspires others to plant gardens that are beneficial to butterfly and bee populations."

