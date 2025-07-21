Dead & Company’s final San Francisco show to be screened live

Dead & Company is getting ready to celebrate the 60-year legacy of the Grateful Dead with three shows at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park the first weekend in August. And if you can't make it out west, you'll still have a chance to experience the celebration.

Dead & Company just announced that the final show on Aug. 3 will be broadcast live at 30 IMAX theaters nationwide, with screenings starting at 6 p.m. PT. The concert is estimated to run for 3 1/2 hours, with a 30-minute intermission.

Tickets for the screening are on sale now, and each ticket comes with a collectible mini poster and lanyard.

San Francisco and the Grateful Dead have been synonymous with each other since the beginning. The jam band was founded in the City By the Bay in 1965 by Jerry Garcia, Bobby Weir, Phil Lesh, Ron "Pigpen" McKernan and Bill Kreutzmann, with drummer Mickey Hart and lyricist Robert Hunter joining the group in 1967.

Dead & Company — Weir, Hart, John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti and Jay Lane — also have a tie to the city. They wrapped their Final Tour with three nights at San Francisco's Oracle Park in 2023. They returned to live performing with their Dead Forever residencies at the Sphere Las Vegas in 2024 and 2025.

