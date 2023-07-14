Dead & Company’s Barton Hall concert raised over $3 million for charity

Back in May, Dead & Company commemorated the 46th anniversary of the Grateful Dead's iconic concert at Cornell's Barton Hall with their own show at the venue. It turns out, that concert raised a lot of money for charity.

The band has revealed they raised $3.1 million for the organizations MusiCares and the Cornell 2030 Project.

MusiCares helps folks in the music industry get important health and welfare services they need, while the Cornell 2030 Project works to develop climate change solutions. Both groups will receive almost $1.5 million from the band.

"The historic performance was a highlight, and our deepest gratitude goes out to the 5,000 attendees and everyone near and far who supported the event," the band shared. "Thank you!"

The original Barton Hall show took place May 8, 1977, and became a legendary band bootleg before officially being released in May 2017. In 2012, a soundboard recording of the show was chosen by the Library of Congress for the National Recording Registry.

Dead & Company is just about to wrap up what they are billing as their Final Tour. The final three shows at San Francisco’s Oracle Park kick off Friday, July 14, and wrap on Sunday, July 16.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.