Dead & Company reveals charity activations from their San Francisco shows

Bob Weir sings as Dead & Company performs at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco on August 3, 2025. (Photo by Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)
By Jill Lances
Dead & Company’s three San Francisco shows celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Grateful Dead helped promote a lot of causes that are important to the band.
Like most Dead & Company concerts, the band had a Participation Row at the San Fran shows, promoting causes like Reverb.org and HeadCount.org, and it produced some pretty positive returns.

According to a post on Instagram, the shows raised over $2.2 million for Dead Family charities. In addition, there were over 17,700 positive activations from fans, including over 5,300 voter actions and over 13,100 environmental actions.

“Dead Heads make a positive impact everywhere they go,” the band said on Instagram. “Thanks to all the fans that took action and supported @headcountorg, @reverb_org and other nonprofits, we accomplished all of this together. THANK YOU for showing up.”
Dead & Company’s three shows at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park took place Aug. 1, 2 and 3. They featured guest appearances by Phish’s Trey Anastasio and Phil Lesh's son Grahame Lesh, as well as Billy Strings and Sturgill Simpson.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!