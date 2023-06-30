Dead & Company raises $1 million for charity on Final Tour

Dead & Company's current tour has brought in big bucks for some very good causes.

The band is currently on their Final Tour, and throughout the trek, they've held several auctions organized by the non-profit voter registration organization HeadCount. According to HitsDailyDouble, the band has raised $1 million over the past month from auctions selling pieces of drummer Mickey Hart's art and guitars specifically tailored to certain tour stops.

So far, five guitars featuring artwork by poster artist AJ Masthay have been auctioned off. The biggest bids came in for a guitar from their Citifield show in New York, which sold for $125,000, and another from Saratoga, New York, which brought in $114,420, the last three numbers being quite appropriate for fans of the Dead.

The $1 million is just the beginning since Dead & Co. still has plenty to auction off during the rest of the tour, including an autographed guitar played by Bobby Weir at Chicago's Wrigley Field, signed drumheads, posters, and more.

All the money raised will be donated to causes important to the band, including HeadCount, the environmental organization REVERB and over a dozen more.

Dead & Company's Final Tour hits Boulder, Colorado, for a three-night stand July 1-3. It's set to wrap with three nights in San Francisco, July 14-16. A complete list of dates can be found at deadandcompany.com.

