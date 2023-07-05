Dead & Company joined by Dave Matthews at Boulder show

Courtesy of Live Nation

By Jill Lances

Dead & Company brought their Final Tour to Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, and wrapped their three-night stand on Monday, July 3, with a very special guest: Dave Matthews.

Matthews came out towards the end of the second set, joining the band on acoustic guitar for their cover of Bob Dylan's "All Along The Watchtower." He then stuck around to join in on The Crickets' "Not Fade Away" and  returned for two encores: Dylan's "Knockin' On Heaven's Door" and The Band's "The Weight."

That wasn't the only surprise during the band's time in Boulder. During the July 2 show, drummer Mickey Hart provided vocals for the third verse of the classic "Fire on the Mountain."

Dead & Company’s Final Tour is winding down. They are at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington on July 7-8, and will wrap the tour with a three-night stand at Oracle Park in San Francisco, July 14-16.

