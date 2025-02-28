Dead & Company charity sweepstakes offering tickets to final 2025 Dead Forever Sphere show

Dead & Company is set to return to the Sphere Las Vegas in March for a new installment of their Dead Forever residency, and now they are giving fans a chance to win tickets to the final show of the 2025 run.

The band just launched a new fandiem sweepstakes, with the money raised from entries benefiting the voter registration nonprofit HeadCount and the environmental charity REVERB.

The sweepstakes winner will nab roundtrip travel for two to Las Vegas with hotel accommodations, along with premium reserved or general admission floor seats to the May 17 show. The prize also comes with a preshow dinner for two and a signed Dead & Company poster.

The deadline for sweepstakes entries is April 30.

Dead & Company launched their initial Dead Forever residency in May 2024. They return to the venue on March 20 for 18 shows that wrap May 17. The new residency is celebrating 10 years of Dead & Company.

