David Lee Roth announces US tour

Fresh off his first public performance in five years, David Lee Roth appears to be ready for more.

The former Van Halen frontman just announced dates for a summer tour, kicking off July 22 in Paso Robles, California. The tour will hit such cities as Tampa, Cincinnati, St. Louis, San Diego and more before wrapping in Napa, California, on Sept. 14.

A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at DavidLeeRoth.com.

Roth returned to the stage Saturday, headlining the annual M3 Rock Festival at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, where he treated the crowd to a set filled with Van Halen classics. It was the singer's first public performance since March 2020, when he opened for KISS in Lubbock, Texas.

