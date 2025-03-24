David Lee Roth set for second show of 2025

It appears that David Lee Roth has expanded his return to performing.

Back in January it was revealed that Roth would be one of the headliners at the annual M3 Rock Festival at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, in May. Now it looks like he’s added a new date to his schedule.

Although Roth hasn't officially announced the second show, The Mountain Winery in Saratoga, California, has him on its calendar for a concert on Sept. 12.

A ticket presale is set to kick off Tuesday at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

Both Roth shows will be the former Van Halen frontman's first live performances since March 2020. He was supposed to play a Las Vegas residency in December 2021/January 2022, which was billed as his final shows, but it was canceled and he retired from performing.

