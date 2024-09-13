David Gilmour celebrates #1 album in the U.K. with 'Luck And Strange'

By Andrea Dresdale

David Gilmour's new album, Luck And Strange, has landed him his third solo #1 album in his native U.K.

The Pink Floyd guitarist fought off a strong challenge from Oasis, whose album catalog has returned to the charts in full force since they announced a reunion tour. They currently occupy three of the top five positions on the U.K.'s Official Album Chart.

"I'd like to thank everyone who's bought my new album, Luck And Strange, and helped to make it Number 1 in the Official Albums Chart," Gilmour said in a statement. He'd previously topped the chart with On An Island from 2006 and Rattle That Lock from 2015.

Gilmour also addressed yet again the question of whether Pink Floyd would ever reunite. Speaking to the U.K.'s ITV News, he said, "Dream on. I mean, it's not gonna happen. There's only three people left and we're not talking, and are unlikely to – so it's not gonna happen."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

