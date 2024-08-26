David Gilmour changes his mind about playing Pink Floyd songs on tour

Live 8 London - Stage LONDON - JULY 02: Dave Gilmour from the band Pink Floyd on stage at "Live 8 London" in Hyde Park on July 2, 2005 in London, England. The free concert is one of ten simultaneous international gigs including Philadelphia, Berlin, Rome, Paris, Barrie, Tokyo, Cornwall, Moscow and Johannesburg. The concerts precede the G8 summit (July 6-8) to raising awareness for MAKEpovertyHISTORY. (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images) (MJ Kim/Getty Images)

Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour is set to launch a solo tour this fall in support of his upcoming solo album, Luck and Strange, and it seems he’s changed his mind about whether he plans to play any Pink Floyd songs on the trek.

Gilmour previously suggested in an interview he didn’t want to “revisit the Pink Floyd of the '70s” on the tour, but it sounds like that’s no longer the case.

"One has to wake up to reality once in a while," he tells Rolling Stone. "I think I will be doing one or two things from that time, but it just seems so long ago."

He adds, “I know people love them, and I love playing them. I’ll be doing 'Wish You Were Here,' of course I will. And some of the things that started with me anyway.”

Gilmour also noted it’s “quite likely” the set will include “Comfortably Numb,” but probably not “Money” “if that’s your reason for coming.”

Gilmour also seems to be backtracking on previous comments he made suggesting Luck and Strange was the best album he's made since Pink Floyd's 1973 classic The Dark Side of The Moon.

"It's a flip statement, really," he says. "I mean, it's not like Dark Side the Moon is even my favorite album. I think I prefer Wish You Were Here."

He adds, “Anyway, it feels to me like it’s the best thing I’ve done in more or less my living memory, because some of those things feel like they were someone else, back in those eons ago.”

Gilmour will release Luck and Strange on Sept. 6. He'll launch his solo tour on Sept. 27 in Rome, Italy, with U.S. dates kicking off Oct. 25 in Los Angeles. A complete list of dates can be found at davidgilmour.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.