David Gilmour releases ‘Luck and Strange’ performance from upcoming concert film

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour is giving fans another preview of his upcoming concert film, Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome.

The rocker has just released a performance of "Luck and Strange," the title track of his 2024 album, which was his first album of new material in nine years. This is the second performance he's shared from the film. He previously released a performance of the Pink Floyd track "Sorrow."

Live at Circus Maximus, Rome, hitting theaters and IMAX on Sept. 17, captures one of Gilmour's Luck and Strange concerts at the famed Italian venue set against the backdrop of the ancient ruins of Rome. It features live performances of songs from the album, as well as classic Pink Floyd tracks like "Wish You Were Here" and "Comfortably Numb."

Tickets are on sale now at DavidGilmour.film.

In addition to the film, on Oct. 17 Gilmour will release The Luck and Strange Concerts, a four-LP or two-CD set featuring 23 tracks recorded during the tour. There will also be a super-deluxe edition that includes a 120-page book, David Gilmour Luck and Strange Live, featuring tour photos taken by Gilmour's wife, Polly Samson. All formats are available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.