David Gilmour releases 'Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome' performance with daughter

By Jill Lances

David Gilmour has released another performance from his concert film Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome, which is in theaters and IMAX now.

The latest is a performance of the Luck and Strange track "Between Two Points," featuring Gilmour's daughter Romany Gilmour.

The song is available now via digital outlets.

Live at Circus MaximusRome, was recorded during one of Gilmour's Luck and Strange concerts at the famed Italian venue set against the backdrop of the ancient ruins of Rome.

In addition to the film, Gilmour will release The Luck and Strange Concerts on Oct. 17. The four-LP or two-CD set will feature 23 tracks recorded during the tour. There will also be a super-deluxe edition that includes a 120-page book, David Gilmour Luck and Strange Live, featuring tour photos taken by Gilmour's wife, Polly Samson.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!