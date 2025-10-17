David Gilmour marks 'The Luck and Strange Concerts' release with ‘Comfortably Numb’ performance

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour has released The Luck and Strange Concerts, a live album featuring performances from his 2024 tour. To mark the occasion, he's released a live performance of the Pink Floyd classic "Comfortably Numb."

The performance was featured in Gilmour's concert film, Live at the Circus Maximus, which hit theaters in September.

The Luck and Strange Concerts album features 23 tracks recorded during the tour. In addition to "Comfortably Numb," it includes performances of Pink Floyd tunes like "Wish You Were Here," "Sorrow," "High Hopes" and "Breathe (In the Air)," as well as songs from his 2024 solo album, Luck and Strange.

It's available as a four-LP or two-CD set, and there's also a deluxe edition that includes a 120-page book featuring photos taken by Gilmour's wife, Polly Samson. Samson has also released an expanded book, David Gilmour — Luck and Strange — Studio/Live, separately.

There is also a "carpe diem" edition of the album, available digitally, that includes four exclusive tracks. The concert film Live at the Circus Maximus is now available on DVD and Blu-ray with various expanded editions.

All formats are available now.

