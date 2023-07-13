David Crosby’s final band says he “wanted to make amends” with his former bandmates

The members of David Crosby's final band say the rocker wanted to try and mend his relationship with his bandmates, Graham Nash, Neil Young and Stephen Stills, and had planned to make the first move with music.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Crosby's son James Raymond and guitarist/singer Steve Postell say before Crosby's death, they had been rehearsing a set of songs from Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young's (CSNY) catalog, including "Long Time Gone," "Woodstock," Carry On," "Ohio" and more. Postell notes there was a good reason Crosby chose these tunes.

“We decided this was not just a celebration of Crosby — it was about the music of CSNY. That was the concept, and it was David’s idea. David loved all those guys,” Postell shares, adding, “He knew he’d made some mistakes and wanted to make amends as much as possible. Part of doing that was playing some of that music.”

Crosby and the band were supposed to play two shows in February to celebrate the Lobero Theatre's 150th anniversary, but that never happened because Crosby passed away January 18.

Now, the band, billed as Stand and Be Counted, will play the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara, California, on August 20, performing the set Crosby planned to play at the original shows. The concert will feature Shawn Colvin and promises other special guests, but so far, there's no indication that will include Crosby's former bandmates.

"We haven't gotten no's, but we haven't gotten yes's either," Lobero executive director David Asbell tells the mag. "David had interesting relationships with his bandmates. So it's hard to know where it all ended up."

Tickets for the concert go on sale July 13. More information can be found at lobero.org.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.