David Byrne, Robert Plant to play Knoxville’s Big Ears Festival

David Byrne attends the Prime Video's "#1 Happy Family USA" Series Premiere at Metrograph on April 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
By Jill Lances
David Byrne and Robert Plant are among the artists set to perform at the 2026 Big Ears Festival, taking place March 26-29 in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The festival will feature 250 performances in 20 venues, with Laurie AndersonPat MethenyFlying LotusDon Was and more also taking part.
Byrne is set to play two shows during the festival, while Plant is on the bill with his band Saving Grace featuring Suzi Dian.
Founded in 2009, Big Ears is described as a “four-day celebration of musical and artistic adventure and discovery.” It will also include films, conversations, literary events and more, with events taking place in historic theaters, intimate clubs and other venues.
A presale for previous attendees kicks off Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday at 9 a.m. ET. Tickets for the Byrne and Plant shows will be sold at a later date.

A complete lineup and ticket information can be found at bigearsfestival.org.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!