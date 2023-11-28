David Bowie’s handwritten lyrics sell for over $100,000

Some of David Bowie's handwritten lyrics have sold for big bucks at auction.

The BBC reports that a lyric sheet featuring the work-in-progress writings for the classic tracks "Rock n Roll Suicide" and "Suffragette City," both from 1972's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, sold at Omega Auctions for almost $113,000.

The sheet came with a note explaining that the original owner received the pages from Bowie at Trident Studio. It had previously been on display at London’s Victoria & Albert museum.

This isn’t the first time Bowie’s handwritten lyrics have been auctioned off for a hefty sum. Omega previously sold the handwritten lyric sheet to the 1972 classic "Starman," which went for almost $258,000.

