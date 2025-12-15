David Bowie’s longtime pianist to celebrate rock legend with all-star shows

David Bowie performing at The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for Aids Awareness, at Wembley Stadium, Picture taken Easter Monday, 20th April 1992. (Photo by Nigel Wright/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

David Bowie's longtime pianist Mike Garson is set to celebrate his music with a trio of special shows, where he'll be joined by an A-list lineup of rockers.

Bowie's Piano Man: A Decade in the Stars will take place at the Sun Rose West Hollywood in Los Angeles Jan. 8-10. It will not only celebrate Bowie's birthday, but also mark the 10th anniversary of his death.

Garson, who was Bowie's longest-serving band member, will be joined by a lineup that includes Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, The Struts' lead singer Luke Spiller and Bowie touring bassist Carmine Rojas.

"David Bowie was one of the closest people in my life,” says Garson. “Nothing brings me more joy than honoring 10 years since his passing and his birthday by collaborating with this all-star lineup to carry his legacy forward.”

Information on tickets can be found at thesunrosehotel.com.

