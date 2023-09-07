David Bowie’s covers album 'Pin Ups' getting 50th anniversary vinyl release

Parlophone

By Jill Lances

This fall marks 50 years since David Bowie released his covers compilation, Pin Ups. The anniversary is being celebrated with a vinyl reissue of the album.

Recorded in France and released October 19, 1973, Pin Ups featured Bowie covering tracks from such artists as The YardbirdsThe KinksPink FloydThe WhoPretty ThingsThe Easybeats and more, all artists who influenced Bowie. The album went to #1 in the U.K. and featured an iconic cover image of Bowie with model Twiggy, a photo that was originally supposed to be used for the cover of Vogue.

The 50th anniversary vinyl will be released on October 20 as a limited edition half-speed mastered LP from restored masters of the original tapes. It is available for preorder now.

Here is the track list for Pin Ups:

"Rosalyn"
"Here Comes The Night"
"I Wish You Would"
"See Emily Play"
"Everything's Alright"
"I Can't Explain"
"Friday On My Mind"
"Sorrow"
"Don't Bring Me Down"
"Shapes Of Things"
"Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere"
"Where Have All The Good Times Gone"

