Dave Grohl-signed guitar raises over $50K for LA wildfire relief at charity auction

ABC/Randy Holmes
By Josh Johnson

A Dave Grohl-signed guitar sold for over $50,000 at the Give a Frock charity auction, which raised money for Los Angeles wildfire relief.

The signature Pelham blue Epiphone DG-335 brought in a total of $50,800, 25 times its $2,000 estimate. In addition to featuring Grohl's signature, the guitar was adorned with his handwritten lyrics to the Foo Fighters songs "Rescued" and "These Days."

Other items that sold in the auction were the tracksuits the Beastie Boys wore on their 2004 tour, which went for $38,100; Shirley Manson's dress from Garbage's "I Think I'm Paranoid" video, which went for $31,750; and Hayley Williams' outfits from the Paramore "This is Why" video and a gig opening for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, which went for $16,250 and $13,000, respectively.

Grohl also contributed his signed Crown Royal cape that he wore for a 2023 Super Bowl commercial, which went for $7,620.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

