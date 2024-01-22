Dave Grohl & Krist Novoselic mourn death of early Nirvana supporter Susie Tennant

Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic are mourning the death of Susie Tennant, a Seattle music industry figure who helped launch Nirvana's career.

"We loved Susie a great deal, and she will be missed," Grohl and Novoselic tells The Seattle Times.

Author and fellow Seattle figure Charles R. Cross, who wrote the Kurt Cobain book Heavier than Heaven, penned the obituary for Tennant in The Seattle Times. She died at age 61 of early onset dementia.

Tennant worked for Sub Pop and DGC Records, both of which released Nirvana albums. She planned the infamous Nevermind release party, which then moved to her house after the Nirvana members got kicked out of the original bar for starting a food fight.

Other bands that Tennant worked with included Weezer, Hole, Beck and Sonic Youth.

