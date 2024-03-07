Dave Grohl is no Public Enemy of Chuck D and Flavor Flav

Foo Fighters performed at a benefit concert on Tuesday, March 5, in Washington, D.C., in support of the organization Power to the Patients in an effort to raise awareness for transparency in health care pricing. Before launching into a rendition of "My Hero," Dave Grohl dedicated the song to Chuck D, who's also involved with Power to the Patients.

In a video of the moment, which was posted to the Foo Fighters' Facebook, Grohl calls the Public Enemy rapper "one of my personal heroes."

"He's always been a hero to me, musical and otherwise," Grohl said. "I've been so honored to share this event with him and everyone involved."

He continued, "That man pulls up, he shows up when there's something going on that needs fixing, and he does the right thing. He does the right thing every time."

Chuck also posted the video to his social media, writing in the caption, "Crazy when one of the Greatest Rock Stars of All Time… Dave Grohl and 1 Greatest Bands of All Time @foofighters calls you a HERO."

Meanwhile, Chuck's Public Enemy bandmate Flavor Flav is also a big Foos fan. When he attended November's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Flav walked the red carpet while wearing a Foo Fighters hat, and told ABC Audio a story about meeting Grohl.

"I love David Grohl, man," Flav said. "When he heard about me being in Arizona at the [2023] Super Bowl, he came all the way across town just to meet me."

"When I met him, yo, it was incredible," he added. "That man is incredible."

