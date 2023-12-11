Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s career celebrated in new photo book

A new photo book is celebrating the legendary career of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

CSN&Y: Love the One You're With features over 800 photographs, as well as writings from over 20 contributors, recounting the history of the band — David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash and Neil Young — and their cultural impact.

The book, with introduction by Nash and Stills, features photos from photographer Henry Diltz's CSN&Y archive, marking the first time his photos have been presented in such a format and in this quantity.

Says Diltz, “I have known these guys my entire life as a photographer, way before they even formed a group and so I have photographed them all separately and together for the past almost 60 years.”

“Henry was a part of whatever was going on at any moment. And we certainly never thought this was history when he was shooting us," Nash shares. "We thought, 'There's our friend Henry with his camera.' And we trusted him.”

Numbered collectors copies of CSN&Y: Love the One You're With are available now, all individually signed by Diltz, Nash and Stills. They are expected to ship later this month.

