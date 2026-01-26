Cream to reissue live reunion album 'Royal Albert Hall London May 2-3-5-6, 2005'

Cream is set to revisit their 2005 reunion.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band — Eric Clapton, Ginger Baker and Jack Bruce — will mark the 20th anniversary of their reunion at London's Royal Albert Hall after 37 years apart by reissuing the live album of their 2005 shows at the venue.

According to a post on Instagram, Royal Albert Hall London May 2-3-5-6, 2005, will be reissued Friday on triple blue and green splatter vinyl, and double blue and orange CD. As the title suggests, it features performances from their four-night stint at the iconic venue.

An official video of Cream's Royal Albert Hall performance of their iconic track "White Room," from the May 3, 2005, show, is also scheduled to be released on Friday.

Released in October 2005, Royal Albert Hall London May 2-3-5-6, 2005 captures Cream's first shows together since their farewell concerts at the same venue in November 1968. The band did reunite one other time, in 1993, for their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

