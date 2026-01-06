Cover band singer thinks Billy Joel's guest appearance might lead to stage return

Billy Joel shocked fans on Jan. 2 when he took the stage — for the first time since his brain condition diagnosis — to perform with a Billy Joel cover band in Wellington, Florida. The singer in that cover band is now speculating that the Rock & Roll of Famer is working toward a return to the stage.

Tony Monaco, lead singer of the tribute band Turnstiles, tells Spin.com that he had no idea Billy was coming to their gig until he, his wife and his daughters showed up backstage and Billy said "maybe" he'd be interested in sitting in with the band.

According to Tony, Billy suggested they do "New York State of Mind" together, despite the fact that, as he told Tony, "I haven’t sang in months and I don’t play piano much lately." When the time came for the song, Billy was nowhere to be found. Soon afterward, Tony says, he saw Billy making his way to the stage.

"I was excited, but now I didn’t know what we’d play," Tony said. Billy suggested "We Didn't Start the Fire," followed by "Big Shot," which thrilled the audience.

"He’s not 100%, but his voice was strong, and I do think he’s going to come back," Tony concluded.

"He may not do it on such a grand scale or get up from the piano too much, but I know he wants to play again and hasn’t shut the door on doing so. I’m not so sure that this wasn’t a little testing of those waters."

Billy, 76, announced in May that he'd been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, which causes hearing, vision and balance problems. He canceled all his concerts.

