A Complete Unknown tops UK Official Film chart

Looks like folks in the U.K. are really enjoying the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown.

The movie, starring Timothée Chalamet, has topped the U.K. Official Film chart for the first time, seven weeks after it debuted on the chart. The Official Film chart tracks the U.K.'s favorite movies of the week based on DVD, Blu-Ray and download sales.

A Complete Unknown, which is now streaming on Hulu in the U.S., follows a 19-year-old Dylan as he arrives in New York from Minnesota and tracks his rise as a folk singer during the '60s to the top of the charts, ending with his electric rock 'n' roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

The film earned eight Academy Award nominations, including best picture and best actor for Chalamet, although it lost in all categories.

