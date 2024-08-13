Compilation of Lou Reed’s pre-Velvet Underground work with Pickwick Records coming this fall

A new compilation album featuring Lou Reed’s pre-Velvet Underground music will be released this fall.

Why Don't You Smile Now: Lou Reed at Pickwick Records 1964-65 features music Reed wrote during his tenure as an in-house songwriter for Pickwick Records, where he also occasionally sang and played guitar. According to the compilation's description, it "offers a fascinating early glimpse at his ever-evolving and truly limitless artistry."

The set features previously unreleased material, including the song "Sad, Lonely Orphan Boy,” as well as rarities and cult classics like “The Ostrich,” a dance track released by the Primitives, which featured Reed and his future Velvet Underground bandmate John Cale.

The release also includes a booklet with unseen photos and essays by Patti Smith Group co-founder Lenny Kaye and music journalist Richie Unterberger.

The album is being released in cooperation with Reed's widow, Laurie Anderson, and the Lou Reed Archive. It will be released digitally on Sept. 27, with CD and two-LP editions dropping Oct. 4. The vinyl will be available in two options: standard black vinyl and oxblood, and gold vinyl.

All formats are available for preorder now.

