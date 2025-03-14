Comedian Marc Maron reveals just how good Jeremy Allen White is as Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen fans are anxiously awaiting the upcoming movie Deliver Me From Nowhere, in which The Bear's Jeremy Allen White plays The Boss — and it sounds like they aren't going to be disappointed.

While Springsteen has already said in interviews that he was impressed with White's portrayal, one of the actors in the film, comedian Marc Maron, is sharing just how well White pulled off the role.

In an interview with Collider, Maron talks about White doing his own singing in the film and shares, "[T]here were times when Bruce didn't know whether what he was listening to was him or Jeremy. It's a good story, man."

Maron plays a recording engineer named Chuck Plotkin in the film, directed by Scott Cooper, noting it's a "very small part, but the guy is pivotal in the story." He adds that the best part about doing the role was getting to hang out on set with Bruce and his manger Jon Landau, who is played in the film by Jeremy Strong.

"The real perk of doing that movie was Strong is playing Jon Landau, and White is playing Bruce, but Bruce and Jon, the real ones, were just out at Video Village,” he says. “They were hanging out the whole time. So, Scott would yell cut, and then you’d just go hang out with Bruce for a while. So, that was pretty great.”

He adds, “So anytime you had a minute to get off the set, you’d just go ask Bruce some questions.”

Deliver Me From Nowhere follows Springsteen's efforts to make his 1982 solo album Nebraska. The film is based on Warren Zanes' book Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska.

