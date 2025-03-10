Columbus, Georgia 7-day weather forecast

Stacker compiled the weather forecast in Rome, Georgia using data from OpenWeather.

This week's high is 79 °F on Friday, while the low is 43 °F on Tuesday. There are expected to be 3 sunny days and rain on 5 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 10

- High of 53 °F, low of 48 °F (92% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (12 mm of rain)

- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:56 AM, sunset at 7:44 PM

Tuesday, March 11

- High of 72 °F, low of 43 °F (36% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:55 AM, sunset at 7:44 PM

Wednesday, March 12

- High of 75 °F, low of 49 °F (44% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:53 AM, sunset at 7:45 PM

Thursday, March 13

- High of 70 °F, low of 54 °F (74% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (13 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:52 AM, sunset at 7:46 PM

Friday, March 14

- High of 79 °F, low of 59 °F (62% humidity)

- Overcast with a 36% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:51 AM, sunset at 7:47 PM

- Full moon

Saturday, March 15

- High of 76 °F, low of 65 °F (71% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (4 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:49 AM, sunset at 7:47 PM

Sunday, March 16

- High of 78 °F, low of 62 °F (37% humidity)

- Mostly sunny with a 100% chance of rain (8 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:48 AM, sunset at 7:48 PM