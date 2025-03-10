Columbus, Georgia 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Columbus, Georgia using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 79 °F on Friday, while the low is 43 °F on Tuesday. There are expected to be 3 sunny days and rain on 5 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 10
- High of 53 °F, low of 48 °F (92% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (12 mm of rain)
- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:56 AM, sunset at 7:44 PM
afoto6267 // Shutterstock
Tuesday, March 11
- High of 72 °F, low of 43 °F (36% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:55 AM, sunset at 7:44 PM
supergenijalac // Shutterstock
Wednesday, March 12
- High of 75 °F, low of 49 °F (44% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:53 AM, sunset at 7:45 PM
Alex Stemmer // Shutterstock
Thursday, March 13
- High of 70 °F, low of 54 °F (74% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (13 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:52 AM, sunset at 7:46 PM
Robert Schlie // Shutterstock
Friday, March 14
- High of 79 °F, low of 59 °F (62% humidity)
- Overcast with a 36% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:51 AM, sunset at 7:47 PM
- Full moon
aco // Shutterstock
Saturday, March 15
- High of 76 °F, low of 65 °F (71% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (4 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:49 AM, sunset at 7:47 PM
Rachasie // Shutterstock
Sunday, March 16
- High of 78 °F, low of 62 °F (37% humidity)
- Mostly sunny with a 100% chance of rain (8 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:48 AM, sunset at 7:48 PM