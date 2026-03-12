College band director gets tattoo after placing in Metallica marching band competition

Let it be known that if you make a promise, Metallica will make sure you follow through.

Ahead of the latest edition of the metal legends' annual marching band competition, Barry Flowe, the band director at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Virginia, declared that he'd get a 'Tallica tattoo if his band placed in the top three.

Sure enough, Bridgewater earned second place in the Division 2/Division 3 category, which meant Flowe had an inky pact to fulfill. Bassist Robert Trujillo even reminded Flowe of his promise in a video announcing the winners.

As documented on Metallica's Instagram, Flowe did follow through, and got a tattoo featuring the Metallica logo and the Bridgewater eagle mascot.

"Nice ink, Barry!" Metallica writes in the post's caption.

