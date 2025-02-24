Cities with the most expensive homes in the Augusta metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the

sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Augusta metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. Data was available for 34 cities and towns.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#30. Louisville, GA

- Typical home value: $105,166

- 1-year price change: +2.0%

- 5-year price change: +31.3%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#29. Jackson, SC

- Typical home value: $121,120

- 1-year price change: +6.1%

- 5-year price change: +23.7%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#28. New Ellenton, SC

- Typical home value: $121,420

- 1-year price change: +0.1%

- 5-year price change: +9.4%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#27. Ridge Spring, SC

- Typical home value: $129,928

- 1-year price change: +3.0%

- 5-year price change: +34.6%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#26. Williston, SC

- Typical home value: $131,286

- 1-year price change: +3.6%

- 5-year price change: +14.2%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#25. Girard, GA

- Typical home value: $132,026

- 1-year price change: -0.0%

- 5-year price change: +37.3%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#24. Johnston, SC

- Typical home value: $146,815

- 1-year price change: +7.2%

- 5-year price change: +30.1%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#23. Waynesboro, GA

- Typical home value: $153,583

- 1-year price change: +3.2%

- 5-year price change: +44.9%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#22. Tignall, GA

- Typical home value: $159,625

- 1-year price change: +4.7%

- 5-year price change: +63.8%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#21. Augusta, GA

- Typical home value: $169,040

- 1-year price change: +2.5%

- 5-year price change: +59.6%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#20. Keysville, GA

- Typical home value: $175,138

- 1-year price change: +4.3%

- 5-year price change: +43.4%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#19. Dearing, GA

- Typical home value: $176,427

- 1-year price change: +4.0%

- 5-year price change: +50.3%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#18. Thomson, GA

- Typical home value: $179,368

- 1-year price change: +4.3%

- 5-year price change: +58.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#17. Hephzibah, GA

- Typical home value: $206,342

- 1-year price change: +4.1%

- 5-year price change: +49.3%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#16. Edgefield, SC

- Typical home value: $208,100

- 1-year price change: +8.1%

- 5-year price change: +49.5%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#15. Burnettown, SC

- Typical home value: $214,361

- 1-year price change: +2.9%

- 5-year price change: +5.2%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#14. Lincolnton, GA

- Typical home value: $224,255

- 1-year price change: +4.4%

- 5-year price change: +55.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#13. Trenton, SC

- Typical home value: $226,111

- 1-year price change: +3.0%

- 5-year price change: +36.2%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#12. Blythe, GA

- Typical home value: $230,306

- 1-year price change: +7.8%

- 5-year price change: data not available

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#11. North Augusta, SC

- Typical home value: $244,127

- 1-year price change: +3.3%

- 5-year price change: +42.2%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#10. Harlem, GA

- Typical home value: $249,768

- 1-year price change: +2.8%

- 5-year price change: +52.5%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#9. Aiken, SC

- Typical home value: $254,835

- 1-year price change: +2.4%

- 5-year price change: +40.6%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#8. Graniteville, SC

- Typical home value: $262,973

- 1-year price change: +2.1%

- 5-year price change: +43.4%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#7. Martinez, GA

- Typical home value: $263,365

- 1-year price change: +2.7%

- 5-year price change: +48.6%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#6. Grovetown, GA

- Typical home value: $289,287

- 1-year price change: +1.0%

- 5-year price change: +43.6%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#5. Clarks Hill, SC

- Typical home value: $306,289

- 1-year price change: +3.6%

- 5-year price change: +37.2%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#4. Appling, GA

- Typical home value: $324,844

- 1-year price change: +3.8%

- 5-year price change: +48.5%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#3. Mc Cormick, SC

- Typical home value: $358,781

- 1-year price change: +7.4%

- 5-year price change: +63.9%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#2. Evans, GA

- Typical home value: $385,469

- 1-year price change: +2.7%

- 5-year price change: +43.1%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#1. Modoc, SC

- Typical home value: $421,670

- 1-year price change: +12.9%

- 5-year price change: +67.9%

