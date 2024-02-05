Christine McVie’s piano brings in over $50K for MusiCares

courtesy of Julien's Auctions

By Jill Lances

Ahead of the Grammy Awards, Julien's Auctions held their annual live MusiCares auction at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, raising over $500,000 for the organization, the charitable arm of the Recording Academy, which provides health and human services to the music community.

One of the highlights of the auction was a Yamaha C3 Baby Grand Piano the late Fleetwood Mac co-founder, co-singer and songwriter Christine McVie played onstage, which sold for $50,800, well above the initial estimate of between $20,000 and $30,000.

Other items sold at the auction include: MusiCares Person of the Year Jon Bon Jovi's stage played 2018 Takamine black EF341SC acoustic guitar, which sold for $44,450, and a signed hardcover copy of Paul McCartney's book, The Lyrics: 1965 to Present, which sold for $16,250.

There were also loads of other guitars that brought in the big bucks, including Metallica frontman James Hetfield's autographed signature ESP LTD Vulture model guitar, which sold for $32,500; a guitar signed by Slash's Guns N' Roses, which went for $16,250; Joe Walsh's personally signed White Fang ES-125 TDC guitar, which sold for $16,250 and a Lenny Kravitz signed 2022 Gibson 80s Flying V, which sold for $22,750.

