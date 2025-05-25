Christie Brinkley calls ex-husband Billy Joel 'OUR piano man' after brain diagnosis

Billy Joel's ex-wife Christie Brinkley is showing support for the Piano Man following news of his recent brain diagnosis.

The supermodel, who shares daughter Alexa Ray with the legendary singer, posted a video on Instagram Saturday, one day after Joel revealed he had been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus.

In the clip, Brinkley's daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook -- whom she shares with ex-husband Peter Cook -- is seen singing Billy's hit "You May Be Right" backstage as Billy looks on. She and her mom are also seen enjoying one of his concerts.

"Dear Billy, The whole Brinkley gang is sending you lots of love and good wishes for a full and speedy recovery," Christie writes in the caption. "I was looking for some cute photos of you and Alexa to send you, when I came across this clip from a recent concert. It made me laugh ..but it also reminded me of all the joy you create, and all the sensational sing a longs you've lead."

"You turn an arena of strangers into a living room full of friends as we all sway in unison," she continued. "I'm sure I'm speaking for everyone in that room when I say please take good care of yourself, we all want you back in that white hot spotlight, you're OUR piano man.'

Brinkley concluded, "We're always in the mood for your melodies And we all hope you're feeling alright! We Love You, the kids, me and a whole bunch of full arenas!"

Joel and Brinkley were married from 1985 to 1994.

On Friday, Billy shared that he was canceling his upcoming concerts due to his diagnosis. The condition causes an "abnormal buildup of cerebrospinal fluid deep within the brain," according to the U.S. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.