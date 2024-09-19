'Chris Stein: Under a Rock' photo exhibit opening in New York

By Jill Lances
A photo exhibit featuring images taken by Blondie guitarist Chris Stein is set to open Friday at The Gallery at the Soho Grand Hotel in New York City.

As a photographer, Stein captured images of the early New York punk scene, and the exhibit, Chris Stein: Under a Rock, features photos of iconic artists like Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry, the Romanes, Patti Smith, artist Jean-Michel Basquiat and more.

The exhibit, put on in collaboration with the Morrison Hotel Gallery, will be open to the public starting Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET. After that it will be open every Thursday through Sunday.

Under a Rock is also the name of Stein's recently released memoir, which was published in June.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!