Chris Robinson picks The Black Crowes song that will stand the test of time

The Black Crowes have released a lot of music over their almost 40-year career, but frontman Chris Robinson believes their iconic ballad "She Talks To Angels" is the one song of theirs that will stand the test of time.

In a new interview with New York Magazine's Vulture column, Robinson says one reason is because "[t]hat's the song really in people's imagination," adding it's a "very inviting song."

“I wrote that song from a dark romantic perspective as a kid who was yet to really be in the world that much,” he says, adding that when he wrote it he hadn't yet experienced some of themes the song deals with, like addiction.

“The reason I say that song might resonate longer than any other is because I meet people all the time who say 'She Talks to Angels' means so much to them — whether they knew someone like that or have been through something similar personally,” Robinson says. “People share their stories with me about the song a lot, and I always find it to be really poignant and touching.”

“If you’re a songwriter, that’s what you’re shooting for, that soulful connection. It has to exist on some other levels besides just having a nice melody,” he adds. “I mean, when we play the song, we’ll still see people crying. To me, that’s what the song is for.”

"She Talks To Angels" appears on The Black Crowes' debut album, Shake Your Money Maker, which was released in 1990.

The Black Crowes just released their 10th studio album, A Pound of Feathers. They launch a U.S. tour May 17 in Austin, Texas. A complete list of dates can be found at TheBlackCrowes.com.

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