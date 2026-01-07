Children’s book inspired by David Bowie’s career coming in September

A new children's book inspired by the life and career of rocker David Bowie is set for release this fall.

Starman: The Cosmic Voyage of David Bowie, by author Matthew Cordell, imagines Bowie as a real spaceman. It is described as "the galactic journey of Bowie's life, with stops for each phase of his ever-transforming career."

People revealed the cover of the book, which features Bowie inside a star. Each point illustrates a different iconic Bowie look, including the face of Ziggy Stardust.

"I wanted to share with young readers Bowie's journey in a similar sense of how he lived it — traveling with eyes wide open, constantly seeking and observing, all with an intergalactic flair," Cordell tells the mag. "I love the way Bowie's endless curiosity led him to discover, be inspired by and implement new sounds into his own artistic output, throughout his artistic life."

Starman: The Cosmic Voyage of David Bowie will be released Sept. 1.

