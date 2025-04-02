Chicago’s 1970 album 'Chicago II' to be rereleased in Dolby Atmos

Chicago is set to revisit their 1970 album, Chicago II, with a new Dolby Atmos mix from famed producer Steven Wilson.



Chicago II (Steven Wilson Remix) will drop April 25 on Blu-ray through Rhino.com, with a two-LP black vinyl set dropping May 23.

The new release marks the first Dolby Atmos mix of Chicago II, which peaked at #4 on the Billboard Albums chart and featured three top-10 hits: "25 or 6 to 4," which went to #4, "Colour My World," which hit #7, and "Make Me Smile," which hit #9.

“When I first heard it as a teenager, I was captivated by the mixture of jazz, blues, pop, classical, progressive and heavy rock styles, including both improvisational elements and intricate arrangements, and by songs written and sung by several different members, all with their own unique personality,” Wilson says of the album. “How could that possibly hang together?! But it does, and brilliantly so.”

Chicago II (Steven Wilson Remix) is available for preorder now.

