Chicago sets record with 50th Las Vegas residency show at The Venetian

Photo credit: The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

By Jill Lances
Chicago has hit a new career milestone.
The band headlined the 50th show of their Las Vegas residency at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 6, earning them the honor of being the longest-running residency artist in the venue's history.

Chicago has been playing The Venetian for the past seven years and has sold more than 80,000 tickets. The new milestone was marked with a plaque that was presented to them onstage, along with a custom cake by Cake Boss's Buddy Valastro's Carlo's Bake Shop.

Chicago is getting ready to wrap their Vegas residency for 2024. They'll play shows on March 8 and 9. They then hit the road starting May 15 in La Vista, Nebraska, and have dates booked with Earth, Wind & Fire starting July 19 in Maryland Heights, Missouri. A complete list of dates can be found at chicagotheband.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!