Cherub Rock, part three: Billy Corgan & Chloé Mendel expecting new baby

Credit: Billy Corgan & Chloé Mendel

By Josh Johnson

Billy Corgan and Chloé Mendel have smashing good news.

In an interview with People, the Smashing Pumpkins frontman and his wife announce that they're expecting a new baby.

"We are overjoyed to announce that our family is growing!" Mendel says. "It's an exciting time for us, although unexpected!"

The new addition will be Corgan and Mendel's third child, following son Augustus and daughter Philomena Clementine.

"While Augustus was overjoyed [about the news], Clementine, the younger of the two, asked if the baby was made already and shed a few tears of concern, which was honestly adorable," Corgan says. "Now, both kids are beaming, and it makes it so much fun to share the joy of bringing more love into our family. We are truly blessed."

Corgan and Mendel have long been partners, and they finally tied the knot in 2023. Their wedding is documented in the Billy Corgan's Adventures in Carnyland reality series, which premiered in May.

The Smashing Pumpkins are currently on tour with Green Day.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

