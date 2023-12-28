Cher files for conservatorship for son Elijah Blue Allman

Cher is taking legal steps to help her son Elijah Blue Allman, 47, who struggles with substance abuse: She's filed for a conservatorship of him.

In legal documents obtained by ABC News, Cher states that she wants to be the sole conservator of Elijah's estate because he is "substantially unable to manage his financial resources." According to the documents, Elijah, the son of Cher's late ex-husband Gregg Allman, is due to receive money from a trust before the end of 2023. However, because he's currently suffering from "severe mental health and substance abuse issues," Cher believes that "any money [he] receives will be "immediately spent on drugs ... putting [his] life at risk."

What's more, the documents claim that Elijah's wife, from whom he is allegedly estranged, shouldn't be the conservator because she is "not supportive of Elijah's recovery" and "actively works to keep Elijah from getting clean and sober or receiving mental health treatment that he desperately needs."

The documents state that Cher has "worked tirelessly" to get Elijah "the help he needs," and that two of his siblings have nominated her to act as conservator. It's not clear which siblings she's referring to, but the document lists three of Gregg Allman's five children -- including Devon Allman, lead singer of The Allman Betts Band -- and Cher's son Chaz Bono, from her marriage to the late Sonny Bono.

A hearing for a temporary order of conservatorship is set for January 5. A hearing that will decide whether to make the order permanent is set for March 6.

In October, Cher dismissed as "not true" a claim by Elijah's wife that the singer, in an intervention attempt, had hired men to "kidnap" Elijah from New York City hotel room.

