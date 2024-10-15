Check out a sneak peek of Bruce Springsteen’s interview with George Stephanopoulos

Bruce Springsteen will sit down with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos ahead of the premiere of his new documentary, Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street, and we're now getting our first look at their chat.

A trailer for the primetime special, Bruce Springsteen: Backstage and Backstreets, debuted on Good Morning America, opening with shots of Bruce onstage and George asking, "Do you remember what it was like not to be famous?" to which he replies, "Yeah, I do."

The clip includes concert footage, has Bruce talking about creating set lists and more, with the rocker sharing, “Music brings with it a certain sort of inner peace. That’s why people come.”

The trailer also has Springsteen and Stephanopoulos at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey, where Bruce talks about first meeting his future wife, Patti Scialfa. In Road Diary, Patti reveals that she's been battling blood cancer since 2018 and Bruce gives fans an update on how she's doing.

“She’s doing good. We caught it early, which was important," he shares. "It’s a tough disease, it’s very fatiguing.”

He also reveals why she decided to disclose her illness now.

“She hadn’t played in the band for a long time and people I don’t think knew why,” he said, noting fans kept asking, “Where’s Patti?”

The clip ends with Bruce walking off stage and Stephanopoulos saying to him, “You have the best job in the world,” to which Bruce agrees, responding, “Hell yes I do.”

Bruce Springsteen: Backstage and Backstreets airs Oct. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street debuts Oct. 25 on Hulu and Disney+.

