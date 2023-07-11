Cheap Trick announces fall tour dates

Cheap Trick is extending their time on the road in 2023. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just announced a new set of fall tour dates.

The new additions to the schedule kick off October 2 in Springfield, Missouri, with the trek wrapping October 22 in Reno, Nevada. Local presales for all new shows begin Wednesday, July 12, at 10 a.m. local time, with the general onsale set for Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m. local time.

In the meantime, Cheap Trick is booked for several festivals this year and will be the special guest on Rod Stewart's upcoming U.S. tour. The rockers' next show is happening July 16 in Chicago, Illinois. A complete list of tour dates is on cheaptrick.com.

