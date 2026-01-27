Charli XCX's 'The Moment' sets sales record, tickets now changing hands online

Tickets for Charli XCX's new film The Moment are apparently a hotter commodity than tickets to her Sweat tour.

The movie, which screens in New York and LA on Jan. 30, has become studio A24's fastest-selling film in a limited release, with over 50 screenings selling out nationwide, according to the studio.

In addition, a screening that includes a Q&A with Charli and director Aidan Zamiri — which will be livestreamed across Alamo Drafthouse venues — has nearly sold out. In fact, much like concert tickets, tickets for that special screening are now changing hands online in resale marketplaces such as Reddit.

The Moment, which arrives in theaters nationwide on Feb. 6, is a fictionalized version of Charli's experiences during "Brat summer," when her Brat album took over the pop culture narrative. In addition to Charli, it features Rosanna Arquette, Kylie Jenner, Alexander Skarsgård, Kate Berlant and Rachel Sennott.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.