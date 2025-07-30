For charity auction, Queen's John Deacon signs first memorabilia since 1997

Queen bass player John Deacon dropped out of the spotlight after he retired in 1997, but he's now reemerged to take part in a charity auction coming up in September.

The Official Freddie Mercury Birthday Party, an annual charity event organized by the Mercury Phoenix Trust, is taking place Sept. 6 in Montreux, Switzerland. A silent auction will be held for a copy of the band's classic album A Night at the Opera, signed by Deacon, guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor. The money raised will go toward HIV/AIDS awareness.

According to the Mercury Phoenix Trust website, you don't have to attend the party to enter a bid, but you do have to physically submit it at the Montreux Casino, where Queen's Mountain Studios were formerly located and where the party is being held.

As per NME, this is the first time that Deacon has signed memorabilia since 1997.

In 2023, May told The Guardian that despite his retirement, Deacon was "still very much a part of Queen."

"If we have any major decision, business wise, it’s always run past John," May said.

