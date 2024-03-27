Chad Smith, Lars Ulrich to make cameos in ﻿﻿upcoming '﻿This Is Spinal Tap'﻿ sequel

By Josh Johnson

Chad Smith and Lars Ulrich will be turning it up to 11 in the This Is Spinal Tap sequel.

According to Deadline, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Metallica drummers will make cameos in the upcoming film, which continues the story of the fictional metal band Spinal Tap.

If you've seen the original 1984 movie, then you'll recall that the drummers for Spinal Tap have a history of dying in strange, grisly ways, including by spontaneous combustion and in a "bizarre gardening accident." So perhaps Smith and Ulrich's characters will continue that tradition in the sequel.

Smith, by the way, has previously collaborated with actor Harry Shearer on his 2023 album as his Spinal Tap character, Derek Smalls.

Original cast members Shearer, Christopher Guest and Michael McKean will be returning for the sequel, as will director Rob Reiner. Musicians including Paul McCartney and Elton John are also set to appear in the film.

