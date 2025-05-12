Cast announced for Mick Jagger-produced film about Miles Davis

ABC/ Craig Sjodin
By Jill Lances

The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger is producing a new film about jazz legend Miles Davis, and the cast has just been announced.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Damson Idris, best known for starring in John Singleton's Netflix drama Snowfall, has been cast to play Davis. French actress Anamaria Vartolomei, who recently appeared in the film Mickey 17, will play French singer/actress Juliette Gréco.

The film follows a 22-year-old Davis on a trip to Paris in 1949, where he falls for Gréco. Per the description, "what begins as an intimate affair blossoms into a profound connection between two young artists — just before they became cultural legends.”

Jagger has been producing films since he started his company Jagged Films in 1991. He also co-produced the 2014 James Brown biopic Get On Up.

