Carlos Santana releasing retrospective album, 'Sentient', in March

Candid Records
By Jill Lances

Carlos Santana is set to release the new career-spanning album Sentient, featuring 11 tracks, including three previously unreleased songs.

The album, dropping March 28, features collaborations with Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson, Miles Davis, Italian pianist Paolo Rustichelli, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels and Cindy Blackman Santana.

“I’m always driven by passion, emotion and inner instinct,” says Santana. “When I first heard these tracks floating around in the house, I said, ‘Why don’t we put these all in one place?’”

The first single released from Sentient is a new take on "Please Don't Take Your Love," featuring Robinson. The original tune first appeared on Smokey's 2009 album, Time Flies When You're Having Fun.

"I went to the studio and did my own thing," Santana says of recording the song. "I said, 'Let's just roll it.' I did another take with Smokey sort of guiding me. Smokey loved them both, so he wound up combining the two. What's on Sentient is the first version."

"Please Don't Take Your Love" is now available.

Other songs on the album include an instrumental cover of Jackson's "Stranger in Moscow," which will be released March 14, and "Get On," from Rustichelli's 1996 album, Mystic Man, featuring Santana and Miles Davis, which will be released March 17.

Sentient is available for preorder now.

Santana is set to hit the road on his Oneness tour starting April 16 in Highland, California. The tour includes a set at New Orleans Jazz Fest on May 1. A complete list of dates can be found at santana.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

