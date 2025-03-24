Carlos Santana announces more Las Vegas residency dates

Carlos Santana has announced a new set of dates for his Las Vegas residency, An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live.

Santana has added 15 new shows at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in September and November, kicking off Sept. 17 and wrapping Nov. 16.

A fan presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT, followed by a Live Nation and Ticketmaster presale starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

Santana will next return to the House of Blues on May 14 for a set of residency shows, but before that he'll launch his Oneness tour on April 16 in Highland, California. A complete list of dates can be found at Santana.com.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is also set to release the new album Sentient on Friday. It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.