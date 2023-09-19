Carlos Santana extends Las Vegas residency into 2024

Carlos Santana is extending his Las Vegas residency into next year.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced 2024 dates for his An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live residency at the House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

This will be the 12th year of Santana’s residency, with the guitar great adding 16 new shows in January, February and May of next year. The new dates kick off January 24 and wrap May 23.

Tickets go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. PT.

Santana still has some residency dates on the books for 2023. His next set of shows begins November 1. A complete list of dates, including just-added shows, can be found at Santana.com.

